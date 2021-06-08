Intel survey sounds warning bells for ruling TRS

Here are warning bells for the ruling TRS in Telangana. The discontent and dissatisfaction against the KCR government is rising. An internal survey commissioned by the government early this month has shown that at least 42 per cent of the voters are not happy with the way the T government is functioning. What is worrisome for the government is that this percentage is growing.

The survey, reportedly conducted by the intel wing has said that the anger against the MLAs and MPs is growing very fast. At least 101 MLAs of the party are in the red list. This means almost all the MLAs are in the danger zone. The people, according to the intel report, feel that the MLAs are not doing anything and are remaining confined to their homes on the pretext of Covid. The anger is more against the MPs, who are not accessible. As many as 91 per cent of the people feel that the government officials are inactive and are not their duties properly.

Most people surveyed feel that the T government’s handling of Covid’s second phase was unsatisfactory. They feel that the government could have done much better. While there was general satisfaction about the first phase of Covid, there is discontentment about the way the second phase is handled. But, the people are largely happy with the welfare schemes of the state government. A good 61 per cent of the respondents are said to be happy with the schemes and their delivery.

One interesting thing in the intel survey is that most people see the Congress as an alternative to the TRS. The BJP, which is making so much noise, is in the third position, according to the survey. KCR is said to have discussed the intel report with his close confidants and is said to have issued some key suggestions to improve the image of the government.