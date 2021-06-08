Why is Revanth Reddy missing from Congress group pic?

Finally, the Telangana Congress has shown the resolve to take on KCR. It has organised a state-wide satyagraha against the ruling TRS. All major leaders sat together in the dharna and staged protest. Speeches were made and the TRS was roundly criticised. So far so good! But, where is TPCC working president Revanth Reddy ? Well! Revanth Reddy was conspicuous by his absence.

Revanth Reddy, who is now considered the hot favourite for the post of the PCC chief was not invited to the meeting. The other leaders, who were present, also did not make any announcement as to why Revanth was missing from the group pic. But, even in his absence, Revanth Reddy was the hot topic of discussion among the Congress circles. The party workers debated over his absence from such an important protest programme.

This has once again exposed the schism in the Congress Party. Young Revanth, who has mass appeal and has considerable support among the youths, is all alone in the party echelons. The leaders in the state unit are clearly not happy with his rise. He has not been invited to the programmes earlier too. This assumes significance as Revanth is tipped to be the next PCC chief.

The Congress leaders, including PCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy, Malli Bhatti Vikramarka, D Sridhar Babu, Vamshi Chandar Reddy, Ponnala Lakshmaiah and others, sat on a dharna till 1 pm on Monday. The Congress leaders slammed KCR government for its alround failure to tackle Corona. They expressed alarm at the growth of black fungus cases in the state and said the State Government was doing nothing to salvage the situation.