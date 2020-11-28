Interesting Combo: KRR, Samantha and Shriya

Veteran director K Raghavendra Rao who has been away from movies for some time is making his comeback and turning busy in Tollywood. He announced Pelli SandaD but he would supervise the direction for the film. In a surprising move, K Raghavendra Rao gave his nod to act in a film very soon. Talented writer and actor Thanikella Bharani will direct the film and K Raghavendra Rao plays the lead role in the film. Samantha, Shriya Saran and Ramya Krishna are the leading ladies in this interesting project.

Thanikella Bharani penned an interesting script which is an experiment. He wanted some powerful actors for the roles. Samantha and Shriya will be seen in extended cameos while Ramya Krishna will have a full-length role in this untitled film. The movie starts rolling early next year and will release by the end of 2021. The story is inspired by a novel. More details will be announced officially.