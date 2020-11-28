Telangana heading for midterm polls: Bandi Sanjay

Telangana BJP president on Saturday made sensational comments that the TRS government will collapse and there will be midterm elections in the state.

He said several TRS MLAs are unhappy with the functioning of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and that they are waiting for the GHMC election results. Once the election results come in favour of the BJP, several TRS MLAs will quit the pink party and embrace the saffron party.

“The GHMC election results will shock the rank and file of the TRS party. Several TRS MLAs are mighty displeased with the functioning of the party. There will be midterm elections and BJP will win with thumping majority. Once that happens, KCR will be put behind the bars,” he said.

Further, Bandi Sanjay Kumar said KCR will be sent to jail after the midterm elections. Bandi Sanjay had been making sensational comments ever since the Dubbaka victory. He had warned of surgical strikes in the old city to evacuate illegal immigrants like Rohingyas. After MIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi remarked that the statues of former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao and former CM N T Ramarao on Hussainsagar starting that the land around the lake has drastically shrunk from 4,700 acres to 700 acres. Following this, Bandi Sanjay had retorted that the BJP will raze Darul-Salum.

The GHMC polls are a litmus test for all parties. The civic polls will be a reflection of people’s mood and will likely indicate how things will pan out in the next general elections. One-third of the stae population resides in Hyderabad, and is home to 24 of the 119 Assembly constituencies. The BJP will want to wrest control of the municipal body in the city for several reasons, one of which is owing to a huge land bank of the government.