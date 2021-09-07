Interesting title for Ram Charan’s Next?

The grand launch of Ram Charan’s next film in the direction of Shankar will take place tomorrow morning in the presence of film fraternity. The regular shoot starts from Thursday in a special set in a private studio and a song on Ram Charan, Kiara Advani will be canned. As per the ongoing news, Vishwambhara is the title considered for the film. Vishwambhara happens to be the working title of this pan-Indian film which is a social drama.

A look test on Ram Charan and Kiara Advani is completed today. Megastar Chiranjeevi will grace the event as a special guest for the launch in Annapurna Studios. Vishwambhara also marks the 50th film of Dil Raju as a producer. Thaman is on board as the music director and there are speculations that Fahadh Faasil is in talks for the role of the lead antagonist. Vishwambhara will head for a theatrical release during Sankranthi 2023.