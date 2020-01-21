Interesting title making rounds for Asuran Remake?

Victory Venkatesh is all set to kick-start the shoot of his next film from tomorrow. Srikanth Addala is the director and there are strong speculations that Narappa is the title locked for this rustic action entertainer. The film is inspired by Tamil’s critically acclaimed film Asuran. Priyamani is the leading lady and the film will be shot in quick schedules. The makers are expected to make an official announcement about the title soon. Suresh Babu is producing Narappa.





