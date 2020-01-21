TDP MLC resigns, protesting Capital shifting

Former Minister and TDP MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad resigned from the MLC post in protest against the shifting of Capital from Amaravati. Dokka has taken the AP Capital crisis emotionally as he hails from the Amaravati core Capital Region. He was MLA from Tadikonda which is the core Capital assembly segment. Today, Dokka took a surprising decision. He didn’t even attend the Legislative Council at a crucial time when the Vizag Capital Bill is being introduced for discussion. He sent his resignation to the TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu. On its part, the TDP says that Dokka resignation is in violation of the party whip passed against its MLAs. For several months, Dokka is politically inactive and staying away from TDP activities also.

Political circles say that Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad has been unhappy since he was defeated in 2019 MLA elections. He is also saying that he will not contest elections in future. Dokka was particularly shaken at the way money and muscle power was used in 2019 polls.

Meanwhile, Dokka resignation will not have any effect on the numbers game in the Council. TDP will continue to have huge majority in the House. The TDP will be left with 33 MLCs excluding Dokka while YCP has only 9 members.