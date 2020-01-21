Bollywood Superstar joins the sets of RRR

The latest schedule of RRR kick-started yesterday and is happening on a brisk pace in Hyderabad. Bollywood Superstar Ajay Devgn has been picked up for an interesting role in this periodic action drama. The actor joined the sets today and will shoot for his portions without breaks. Ajay Devgn will play a powerful role that comes during the flashback episodes of RRR. SS Rajamouli is directing this big-budget film and NTR, Ram Charan are the lead actors.

Alia Bhatt too will join the sets during this schedule. The makers are in plans to wrap up the entire shoot by the end of March. Olivia Morris is the other leading lady and Samuthirakani plays a crucial role. An updated release date of RRR is expected to be out once the shoot of the film gets wrapped up. DVV Entertainments are producing RRR that is made on a budget of Rs 400 crores.