Now, Jagan targetting to cancel Legislative Council?

The Jaganmohan Reddy government is not worried though it may not be able to get 3 Capitals bill passed in the AP Legislative Council. The Opposition parties will not cooperate since they have majority in the Council. The TDP MLCs are waiting to reject the Vizag Capital bill. It is already passed in the Assembly but Council approval is also required. The only solution left with Jagan is to cancel the Council and go ahead with Capital shifting. Jagan Circar is now indirectly asking TDP MLCs to cooperate with the government by passing the bill. If they do not cooperate, then the Council will be dissolved altogether. This has led to new fears among the MLCs as adamant Jagan Reddy may resort to any extreme.

Meanwhile, the TDP is expecting a much open debate in the Council because of the opposition majority there. In the Assembly, YCP members went on obstructing Chandrababu Naidu. But in Council, the TDP expects a better opportunity to speak strongly against the bill. Now, the big question is how Jagan Reddy government is going to deal with the Council immediately. Will he put up the bill for debate in the Council? Or will Jagan go for cancellation of the Council straightaway?

The TDP is confident that their MLCs will not be intimidated. They have no doubts that the 3 Capitals bill will be defeated in the Council. The TDP members are prepared to face any eventuality including the cancellation of the Council itself.