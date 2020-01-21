Freak Out Video Song: A sneak peek into Disco Raja

Ravi Teja’s next offering Disco Raja is hitting the screens this Friday. The two released teasers of Disco Raja went viral all over and the makers managed to keep the suspense under wraps. Without releasing the theatrical trailer of the film, the video song of Freak Out is out today. The 2.14 minutes long video takes you into the world of Disco Raja. The visuals look fantastic and the song is an energetic number composed by Thaman.

Without revealing much, the story switches from the past to the present and returns back. Ravi Teja looks ultra-stylish and energetic in the role of dual shades. Disco Raja promises to be lavish in each and every frame. The cinematography work stands out and VI Anand brings a vintage touch to some of the episodes. Bobby Simha’s performance too is expected to be one of the highlights of Disco Raja. Payal Rajput, Nabha Natesh and Tanya Hope are the leading ladies. Freak Out song keeps good expectations for the film.