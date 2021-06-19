Interesting: Trivikram and Suriya to join hands?

Telugu360 was the first to break the news that Suriya is in talks with Boyapati Srinu for a straight Telugu film and the discussions are currently going on. If the latest speculations are to be believed, top Tollywood director Trivikram Srinivas is working on a script considering Suriya. The discussion about the duo teaming up was on for years but it never materialized. Suriya too expressed his interest to work with Trivikram. The top director completed the script recently and if things fall in the right place, Trivikram will direct Suriya after he is done with Mahesh Babu’s project.

Suriya was keen to sign a straight Telugu film from the past few years. Several top directors are in plans to work with Suriya but the actor was occupied with Tamil projects. It is unclear for now if Boyapati’s project happens first or if Trivikram will take up Suriya’s project soon. A clarity is expected in the coming days. Suriya is busy with his next film and is also working for a web series Navarasa that will release soon.