Is Bhuma Akhilapriya joining YSRCP?

A major move is in the offing to join former minister and Bhuma family scion Bhuma Akhilapriya into the YSRCP. Though YS Jagan is reportedly against this move, there is said to be pressure from several of his relatives as Bhuma family has close relationship with the YS family.

Akhilapriya is passing through troubled times. He is facing kidnap charges in Telangana and her husband Bhargavaram is on the run to escape police dragnet. Akhilapriya herself spent few weeks in the jail in this case. The famed Nandyala Dairy, which was run by the Bhuma family, has slipped away from her hands. She is said to be having dispute with her sister Mounika too. Interestingly, neither Chandrababu Naidu nor the TDP is trying to help her in these troubled times.

So to bail her out, her extended family has begun making moves to bring her into the YSRCP. Interestingly, most of Akhilapriya’s relatives are in the YSRCP. Her brother’s father-in-law Katasai Ramireddy is YSRCP MLA from Banaganapally. Similarly, her first husband is son of Jagan’s uncle Ravindranath Reddy. He is YSRCP MLA from Kamalapuram. YS Vijayalakshmi too is considered quite close to Bhuma Akhilapriya. Her unble Mohan Reddy too is in the YSRCP.

All these are now said to be helping her and are trying to bring pressure on YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to allow her into the YSRCP. The protective umbrella of the YSRCP will help her tide over the crises she is facing, sources say. Though Akhilapriya is desperately trying to sneak into the YSRCP, whether YS Jagan allows her or not is the question. Sources say that he may finally allow her into the party.