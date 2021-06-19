Telangana cabinet lifts lockdown completely from June 20!

Telangana state cabinet on Saturday decided to lift lockdown completely in the state from tomorrow, June 20.

The state cabinet which met at Pragathi Bhavan under the chairmanship of Chief Miniser K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to lift the lockdown totally across the state as corona cases have come down drastically in the state.

The ongoing lockdown in the state will end today June 19.

The Telangana government initially imposed night curfew in April after second wave of corona hit the state.

Later, it extended night curfew with day time lockdown in May.

In June, it relaxed lockdown and imposed from 6 pm to 6 am.

These restrictions have helped to control corona situation across the state.

The total number of corona positive cases have now fallen below 1,500 mark per day. The positivity rate also fell to less than 2 per cent.

In this background, the cabinet has decided to lift lockdown totally in Telangana from June 20.