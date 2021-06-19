Mahesh Babu lauds Nani’s Efforts

Natural Star Nani in association with Chai Bisket paid a tribute to the frontline workers and health officials who worked real hard during these pandemic times. A small video ‘Daare Leda’ featuring Satyadev and Roopa Koduvayur has been released yesterday and it received a positive response. Superstar Mahesh Babu took his twitter to appreciate the efforts of Nani. He called it a beautiful way to pay tribute to the frontline workers. “A beautiful way to pay tribute to our frontline workers! It’s full of heart and filled mine. Amazing gesture and work by @nameisnani and team @chaibisket” posted Mahesh Babu.

Tollywood is slowly getting back to work and the shoots of some of the films resumed recently. Mahesh Babu will resume the shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata in July and the shoot starts in Hyderabad. Parasuram is the director and Keerthy Suresh is the heroine. Nani will complete the pending shoot of Shyam Singha Roy. Rahul Sankrityan is the director and the film is aimed for release this year.