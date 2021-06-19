Pic Talk: Hot and Cute Alia Bhatt

All the top stars of Indian cinema are posing for the calendar of top fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani. Alia Bhatt is the latest one to sizzle and she looked hot, cute in the click. Dressed in a long blue skirt, Alia Bhatt looked smoking hot in the picture. She is all set to return back to the sets of RRR from July. The shoot of the film will be completed and the pending song on Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt will be shot in a special set. Alia is also keen to resume the shoots of her Bollywood movies once she is done with the work for RRR.

