Telangana government grants permission to reopen theatres

Telangana is the first state to lift the lockdown completely. There would be no restrictions starting from tomorrow in the state. The government even granted permission to reopen the theatres but the fresh guidelines about the occupancy is yet to be announced. The people across the state are asked to wear facemasks and maintain social distancing when they are in public places. Though the theatres would be allowed to reopen now, there would be no notable or major releases for a month.

Tollywood filmmakers and actors are waiting for the issues in Andhra Pradesh to get resolved to announce the release dates. The GO of ticket prices should be revised which would turn out to be a relief for Telugu cinema. Some of the theatres in Telangana may screen recently released films initially soon.