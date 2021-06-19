Top Tamil actors focused on Tollywood

Things changed drastically over these years in Indian cinema. The barriers of language are erased and the audience have been watching the films of neighboring languages. Telugu cinema is currently in the best phase and there are several pan-Indian projects made in Tollywood currently. Several Telugu heroes are even trying their luck in Tamil. After Tamil directors testing their luck in Telugu, now several top Tamil actors are eyeing a stable market in Telugu. Actors like Suriya, Karthi, Vishal and others have been planning simultaneous releases for their films in Telugu along with Tamil.

Now several Tamil actors are signing straight Telugu films to cement their position here. Tamil young Superstar Vijay signed a film in the direction of Vamshi Paidipally. Dhanush is teaming with Sekhar Kammula for a tri-lingual. Suriya is in talks with Boyapati Srinu for a straight Telugu movie. Vijay Sethupathi is a star in Tollywood after the release of Uppena. Several directors are holding talks with Vijay Sethupathi for a straight Telugu movie. All these films will have a simultaneous release in Telugu and Tamil. This is a good sign as the makers can make huge profits if the film ends up as a decent hit.

For now, Tamil actors shifted their focus on Tollywood and are joining hands with Telugu directors to expand their market.