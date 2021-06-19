Dhanush’s First Response About Sekhar Kammula’s Film

Tamil Superstar and Tollywood Star Director Sekhar Kammula are joining hands for a Trilingual film in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi languages. Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP Banner which is bankrolling this sensational project came up with the official announcement the other day.

Dhanush has responded about the film and seems to be totally pumped up about joining forces with Sekhar Kammula and Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP Banner.

“Really excited to be working with one of the directors I admire @sekharkammula sir and also elated to join hands with NarayanDasNarang sir and PuskurRamMohanRao sir under @SVCLLP banner for this trilingual. Looking forward to this (Sic),” Dhanush tweeted.

The movie will go on floors later this year and the pre-production works are going on at a brisk pace. Meanwhile, Kammula is currently awaiting the release of his Love Story.

