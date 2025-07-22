Interesting update on Puri and Sethupathi Film

Sensational director Puri Jagannadh is known to wrap up the shoot of his films on a quick note. The ace director prefers lengthy schedules and he shoots his films in simple locations instead of constructing massive sets. He is working with Vijay Sethupathi in his next and the critically acclaimed actor is shooting for the film. Both Puri and Sethupathi decided to wrap up the shoot soon. As per the latest development, the team is considering a Christmas release for this untitled film.

Vijay Sethupathi’s performance and his characterization are the major highlights of this film. For now, the team is considering a Christmas release if there are no biggies for release during the Christmas season. Tabu, Samyuktha and Duniya Vijay will be seen in other important roles. Puri Jagannadh hasn’t announced the details of the crew members. Puri Connects are producing this untitled film.