Is BJP controlling Pawan through Chiranjeevi?

The BJP leadership at the Centre is making strategic moves in Andhra Pradesh. Though the party has no signs of winning the election in the near future, they are working to emerge as the strong opposition party in the state.

The party national leadership is very particular on continuing the alliance with the Jana Sena for the years to come. Though Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is tilting towards the TDP, the BJP wants to tighten its grip over the Jana Sena chief and keep him on their side.

To keep a check on Pawan Kalyan, the BJP leadership is being friendly with his brother Chiranjeevi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited Chiranjeevi to the Central government-sponsored programme at Bhimavaram in July this year.

It was after this meeting, Chiranjeevi made some political statements in favour of Pawan Kalyan and thus gave a signal that he too is behind his brother. This statement was politically significant as it tied the hands of Pawan Kalyan from taking decisions that might upset his elder brother.

The latest is that the Central government has given national recognition to Chiranjeevi. The government had recognised him as the film personality of the year 2022, which means a lot for the actor and his family.

After this recognition too, Chiranjeevi made quite interesting political remarks in favour of his younger brother Pawan Kalyan in politics. Chiranjeevi is having friendly relations with the BJP leadership and his support is quite important for Pawan Kalyan too in the next election. To keep his elder brother in good humour, Pawan Kalyan too would have to maintain cordial relations with the BJP.

The talk is that by keeping Chiranjeevi in good humour, the BJP wants to gain control over the Jana Sena chief. Sources say that Prime Minister Narendra Modi too had told the Jana Sena chief the same when they met in Visakhapatnam on November 11. Modi had categorically told the Jana Sena chief to keep a distance with the TDP to have the comfort of his brother Chiranjeevi and the BJP as well.

It is now to be seen if Pawan Kalyan would follow this advice or would go with the TDP as his inner soul tells him.