Why Police Association is indulging in politics, asks Varla Ramaiah

TDP politburo member, Varla Ramaiah, on Tuesday questioned the leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Police Welfare Association as to why they are indulging in politics instead of striving for the welfare of the police personnel.

When the ruling party leaders use highly objectionable language these police welfare association leaders are keeping mum but when the Opposition parties leaders criticise the ruling party leaders, these association leaders are highly critical of them, Ramaiah told media persons here. Why these association leaders, who always claim that they strictly go by the law, do not dare to question CID chief Sunil Kumar, who totally violates the law, he asked.

When the police officials suffer from different issues, these leaders do not open their mouth but when someone criticises the ruling party leaders, they come out openly and this clearly indicates that the Police Welfare Association is only trying to safeguard the interests of the YSRCP leaders, he commented. Ramaiah advised the welfare association leaders not to indulge in politics and invite troubles.

He said that TDP president, Chandrababu Naidu, reacted immediately when the party leader, Chengalraidu used some words against the police officials. Still the welfare association leaders are trying to politicise the statement made by Chengalraidu though Chandrababu pulled him up immediately, he stated.

Ramaiah said that such police officers will only fall prey to politics if they continue such attitudes. Recalling that a constable, Prakash, was suspended when he submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister on some genuine demands and why these association leaders did not respond when such injustice was done to their own colleague.

What happened to them when a YSRCP MLA caught hold of the collar of an inspector in Nellore district and why they are keeping quiet when MLA, Parthasaradhi, used some objectionable language against the police officials in Krishna district, he asked. Why the welfare association leaders did not open their mouth when Minister, Seediri Appalaraju, also used highly objectionable language against the local police officials, Ramaiah said.