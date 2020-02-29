Is BJP GVL a crisis manager for YCP?

Whenever Jagan Circar faces a huge political crisis, BJP National Spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao flies down from Delhi to AP to do necessary damage control for AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy. The same happened during Chandrababu Naidu Vizag arrest. Naidu’s NSG Commandos complained to the Centre on how their Z Plus security protectee’s convoy was attacked by mobs with full freedom given by the AP Police. BJP AP leaders also criticised YCP government for arbitrary arrest of Naidu.

However, GVL gave statements as if it was nothing wrong to block Naidu visit and also nothing wrong to compromise Ex CM security. GVL accused TDP of committing greater such offences during its previous regime. GVL is continuing this dubious campaign against opposition’s Amaravati struggle though critics are dubbing him as YCP paid artist more than BJP MP.

For several weeks, Sujana Chowdary and CM Ramesh stopped criticising Jagan because of GVL’s strong pro-YCP lobbying in BJP intellectual groups. However, GVL is continuing his anti-Amaravati and anti-Naidu campaign without any fear of counter attack from BJP AP unit.