Is BJP trying to inch closer to TDP?

Is the BJP shedding its anti-TDP attitude and trying to get pally with Chandrababu Naidu again? Indications are that the BJP feels that the politics have changed and there was no point in continuing with the anti-TDP politics.

Highly placed sources say that there is a rethink in the BJP about its relations with the TDP. The BjP adopted a strident anti-TDP outlook after Chandrababu Naidu became critical of the BJP. Chandrababu Naidu even helped the Congress Party financially in various states against the BJP and also tried to form an anti-BJP front. However, all these had boomeranged and Chandrababu Naidu was defeated fair and square in the 2019 elections. Today, he has no friends in Delhi and no alliances in AP. Since then, the BJP, which did not forget what Chandrababu did, spurned all his offers of friendship.

But, now there seems to be a rethink on the part of the BJP. The BJP top bosses are of the opinion that the YSRCP is trying to shrug off the BJP control. Also, the alliance with Jana Sena did not help the BJP in any way. Hence, there is an attempt to come closer to the TDP, highly placed sources say. The BJP feels that aligning with the TDP would be mutually beneficial and would help in reining in the YSRCP.

Highly placed sources say that even Chandrababu feels an alliance with the BJP is mutually beneficial. Analysts feel that the TDP on its own may not be able to defeat the YSRCP. The leadership of Lokesh too is uninspiring. Hence, TDP too needs the support of the BJP at the national level to rein in YS Jagan in the state. Sources say that a lot can happen on this front in the days to come.