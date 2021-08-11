Will there be a new ‘son-rise’ in Srikakulam?

Is YSRCP strongman from North Andhra region Dharmana Prasada Rao planning to hand over his political baton to his son Dharmana Rammanohar Naidu? Those watching North Andhra politics say that Dharmana is preparing to hand over the baton.

Dharmana Prasada Rao and his brother Dharmana Krishna Das are considered very close to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Both the leaders are now said to be promoting their children. Dharmana Prasada Rao is said to have already handed over the baton to his son Rammanhar Naidu. For over the last six months, Rammanohar Naidu has been attending weddings, auspicious programmes, party meetings and others in lieu of his father.

There is already a buzz that Dharmana may make his son a candidate of the party in the next elections. He would campaign for him and make him an MLA. Thus, he can hand over the baton and take political retirement. Even Dharmana Krishna Das is said to be doing the same. But, Dharmana Prasada Rao is said to be two steps ahead of his brother.

Rammanohar Naidu is said to have focused on Srikakulam town and he might make a bid for the post of the mayor of the town. He has already organised a slew of medical camps in the town. Also, he is undertaking an intensive tour of all the wards. Though Dharmana has not made any formal announcement, indications are that he is lobbying for the mayoral post for his son. So, it is going to be a ‘son’ rise in Srikakulam.