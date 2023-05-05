Is Chatrapathi Remake Completely Ignored?

Bellamkonda Sreenivas had high hopes on his Bollywood debut film Chatrapathi. Pen Studios, one of the biggest production houses of Bollywood inked a three-film deal with the actor after his Hindi dubbed films fared well on YouTube. Leaving everyone in utter disappointment, the makers ignored the promotional strategy. Bollywood filmmakers celebrate the trailer launch in a grand manner but most of them are unaware that the trailer of Chatrapathi is out. Without any announcement, the trailer is released.

With just a week away, Bellamkonda Sreenivas too is not seen promoting the film. Even the social media promotions are left away. This came out as a huge surprise after the makers spent lavishly on the film. VV Vinayak directed Chatrapathi and the film is the remake of Telugu super hit film directed by SS Rajamouli. Nushrat Barucha is the leading lady. Pen Studios will release Chatrapathi across the country.