Gopichand lines up three new Films

Tollywood star Gopichand has been struggling for success for some time. All his recent films ended up as disappointments and his theatrical business got disrupted because of the back-to-back failures. Gopichand pinned many hopes on Rama Baanam that is releasing today. He sounds confident that the family crowds would rush to theatres to watch the film. Gopichand has lined up three new films and he will start shooting for his next film in May.

Harsha, a debutant will direct the next film of Gopichand. The film will be produced by KK Radha Mohan and an official announcement will be made soon. Gopichand also gave his nod for Srinu Vaitla and the film’s pre-production work is happening currently. The shoot starts this year once Gopichand is done with Harsha’s film. The talented actor also gave his nod for Teja and the discussions are in the final stages. The film too will be announced this year. Apart from these, he has 3-4 films in discussion stages.