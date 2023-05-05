Pawan Kalyan ignores Hari Hara Veera Mallu again

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan signed Hari Hara Veera Mallu years ago. The film got struck due to the coronavirus pandemic and the budget got heaped up. Pawan Kalyan signed new films and completed their shoots but he is yet to complete the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. He completed Bheemla Nayak and Vinodhaya Sitham remake. Pawan is also focused on Sujeeth’s OG and Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh. He is currently shooting for OG and Pawan is said to have allocated 15 days for Ustaag Bhagat Singh this month.

There is no news about the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. It is clear that Pawan has been ignoring the film completely instead of wrapping up the shoot. The makers of OG and Ustaad Bhagat Singh are posting regular updates but there are no updates from the makers of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. AM Rathnam has pinned all his hopes on Hari Hara Veera Mallu and he is left in waiting mode. The budget of the film got doubled. Hope Pawan Kalyan completes the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu soon.