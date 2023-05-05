Megastar to have a busy 2023

Megastar Chiranjeevi is shooting for Bhola Shankar currently in Kolkata. The film is announced for August 11th release this year. The actor is lining up a new set of films and they will be announced soon. Chiranjeevi will work with Kalyan Krishna and Siddhu Jonnalagadda will be seen playing an important role. The film will be produced by Chiranjeevi’s elder daughter Sushmitha on Gold Box Entertainments banner. An official announcement will be made soon.

Chiranjeevi also gave his nod for a film that will be directed by Mallidi Vasishta. The film will be produced by UV Creations and the film too will roll this year. Megastar is in plans to shoot for both these new films simultaneously. Apart from these, Chiranjeevi is also listening to scripts from young and new directors. He is keen to line up more films and complete them at the earliest.