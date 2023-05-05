Virupaksha 2 weeks worldwide Collections – Blockbuster

Virupaksha has an excellent second weekend with the distributor share of the film now getting close to the 40 cr mark. The film is a blockbuster with good profits for all the parties involved. The worldwide gross of the film now stands at 78 Cr and by this weekend it will easily surpass the 80 Cr mark. It’s also now the career highest-grosser for SDT.

The film is releasing in Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi Languages today with a limited number of shows but word of mouth with take care of the rest.

Area 2 Weeks Collections 11 Days Collections first week worldwide collections 5 Days Collections 4 days Worldwide Collections first weekend worldwide collections Day1 Worldwide Collections Pre-Release Business Nizam 14.60 Cr (including GST) 14 Cr (including GST) 11.10 Cr (including GST) 9.54 Cr (including GST) 8.50 Cr (including GST) 7.20 Cr (including GST) 1.82 Cr (including GST) 7.20 Cr Ceeded 5.06Cr 4.59 Cr 3.62 Cr 3.15 Cr 2.78 Cr 2.31 Cr 0.54 Cr 4 Cr UA 4.66 Cr (including GST) 4.43 Cr (including GST) 3.24 Cr (including GST) 2.78 Cr (including GST) 2.45 Cr (including GST)

2.05 Cr (including GST) 0.58 Cr (including GST) Guntur 2.21Cr 2.12Cr 1.68 Cr 1.52Cr 1.38 Cr 1.19 Cr 0.46 Cr East 2.34Cr 2.22Cr 1.76 Cr 1.51Cr 1.32 Cr 1.10 Cr 0.40 Cr Krishna 2.21 Cr (including GST) 2.09 Cr (including GST) 1.63 Cr (including GST) 1.43 Cr (including GST) 1.28 Cr (including GST) 1.09Cr (including GST) 0.32 Cr (including GST) West 1.67Cr 1.57Cr 1.23 Cr 1.08 Cr 0.97 Cr 0.85 Cr 0.47 Cr Nellore 1.07Cr 0.98Cr 0.77 Cr 0.69 Cr 0.63 Cr 0.54 Cr 0.20 Cr AP/TS 33.82 Cr (30.55 Cr excluding GST) 32 Cr (28.90 Cr excluding GST) 25.03 Cr (22.60 Cr excluding GST)

21.70 Cr (19.60 Cr excluding GST) 19.31 Cr (17.45 Cr excluding GST) 16.33 Cr (14.75 Cr excluding GST) 4.79 Cr (4.37 Cr excluding GST) 11 Cr ratio ROI 2.75Cr 2.55Cr 2.05 Cr 1.75 Cr 1.60 Cr 1.40 Cr 0.30 Cr 1.30 Cr Overseas 5.85Cr 5.65Cr 4.45 Cr 3.65 Cr 3.25 Cr 2.90 Cr 1.05 Cr 1.50 Cr Worldwide Share 42.42 Cr (39.15 Cr excluding GST) 40.20 Cr (37.10 Cr excluding GST) 31.53 Cr (29.10 Cr excluding GST) 27.1 Cr (25 Cr excluding GST) 24.16 Cr (22.30 Cr excluding GST)

20.63 Cr (19.05 Cr excluding GST) 6.14 Cr (5.72 Cr excluding GST) Worldwide Gross 78Cr 72.10Cr 56 Cr 47.4 Cr 41.5 Cr 35 Cr 10 Cr Pre-Release Business 25Cr 25Cr 25 Cr 25Cr 25 Cr 25 Cr 25 Cr 25 Cr