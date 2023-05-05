Virupaksha 2 weeks worldwide Collections – Blockbuster

Virupaksha has an excellent second weekend with the distributor share of the film now getting close to the 40 cr mark. The film is a blockbuster with good profits for all the parties involved. The worldwide gross of the film now stands at 78 Cr and by this weekend it will easily surpass the 80 Cr mark. It’s also now the career highest-grosser for SDT.

The film is releasing in Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi Languages today with a limited number of shows but word of mouth with take care of the rest.

Area2 Weeks Collections 11 Days Collections first week worldwide collections5 Days Collections4 days Worldwide Collectionsfirst weekend worldwide collectionsDay1 Worldwide Collections Pre-Release Business
Nizam 14.60 Cr (including GST)14 Cr (including GST)11.10 Cr (including GST)9.54 Cr (including GST)8.50 Cr (including GST)7.20 Cr (including GST)1.82 Cr (including GST) 7.20 Cr
Ceeded5.06Cr4.59 Cr3.62 Cr3.15 Cr 2.78 Cr2.31 Cr0.54 Cr 4 Cr
UA4.66 Cr (including GST)4.43 Cr (including GST)3.24 Cr (including GST) 2.78 Cr (including GST)2.45 Cr (including GST)
2.05 Cr (including GST)0.58 Cr (including GST)
Guntur2.21Cr2.12Cr1.68 Cr1.52Cr1.38 Cr1.19 Cr0.46 Cr
East 2.34Cr2.22Cr1.76 Cr1.51Cr1.32 Cr1.10 Cr0.40 Cr
Krishna2.21 Cr (including GST)2.09 Cr (including GST)1.63 Cr (including GST)1.43 Cr (including GST)1.28 Cr (including GST)1.09Cr (including GST)0.32 Cr (including GST)
West1.67Cr1.57Cr1.23 Cr1.08 Cr0.97 Cr0.85 Cr0.47 Cr
Nellore1.07Cr0.98Cr 0.77 Cr0.69 Cr 0.63 Cr0.54 Cr0.20 Cr
AP/TS33.82 Cr (30.55 Cr excluding GST)32 Cr (28.90 Cr excluding GST)25.03 Cr (22.60 Cr excluding GST)
21.70 Cr (19.60 Cr excluding GST)19.31 Cr (17.45 Cr excluding GST)16.33 Cr (14.75 Cr excluding GST)4.79 Cr (4.37 Cr excluding GST)11 Cr ratio
ROI2.75Cr2.55Cr2.05 Cr1.75 Cr1.60 Cr1.40 Cr0.30 Cr1.30 Cr
Overseas5.85Cr5.65Cr4.45 Cr3.65 Cr3.25 Cr2.90 Cr1.05 Cr1.50 Cr
Worldwide Share 42.42 Cr (39.15 Cr excluding GST)40.20 Cr (37.10 Cr excluding GST)31.53 Cr (29.10 Cr excluding GST)27.1 Cr (25 Cr excluding GST)24.16 Cr (22.30 Cr excluding GST)
20.63 Cr (19.05 Cr excluding GST)6.14 Cr (5.72 Cr excluding GST)
Worldwide Gross78Cr72.10Cr56 Cr47.4 Cr41.5 Cr35 Cr10 Cr
Pre-Release Business25Cr25Cr25 Cr25Cr25 Cr25 Cr25 Cr25 Cr

