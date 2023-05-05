First Week Box office Update – PS2 below par, Agent is a Washout

Agent is a huge disaster at the box office with a worldwide closing share at 6.5 Cr. Theatrical rights of the film are valued at 36 Cr and the film hasn’t even recovered 20 percent of it. The closing gross of the film is a mere 14 Cr. The fact is that the Agent’s closing share is less than the Hero’s Debut film (Akhil: The Power of Jua) opening day share.

Ps2 has a below-par first week in the Telugu States with a gross of 11.6 Cr and distributor share at 5.40 Cr. In comparison, the first-week numbers of P2 are less than the weekend numbers of PS1. The numbers of PS2 worldwide in all languages are less than PS1 and it’s a shocker for a Sequel which is the Industry’s highest grosser.