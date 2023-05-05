Star studded campaigning for Karnataka elections

As the elections approach, political leaders across the parties have intensified their campaigning in Karnataka . Some of them are heavily depending on campaigning by film celebrities. Because of this, Karnataka voters are seeing several film stars on the roads urging them to vote for their favourite contestant. Details as follows.

Political leaders from both Congress and BJP are heavily depending on film stars campaigning. Congress top leader and former CM Siddaramaiah is taking help

from film stars Shivarajkumar, ‘Duniya’ Vijay, and actress Ramya. Geetha Shivarajkumar, wife of Shivaraj kumar also joined her husband to campaign for Mr. Siddaramaiah. Another actress Nishvika Naidu also campaigning for Siddaramaiah.

BJP also studded its campaigning with several film stars. Kannada superstar Sudeep is the star campaigner for BJP in this election. Another popular actor Darshan is also supporting BJP leaders. Malayalam super star and former MP Suresh Gopi is seen campaigning for BJP in Bengaluru to woo those 10 lakh voters of Kerala origin. Telugu actor Brahmanandam surprised many by campaigning for BJP leader Sudhakar in Chikkaballapur constituency of Karnataka. He said, Sudhakar is his long time friend and that is the reason for his campaigning.

Apart from these parties, Kannada actor and director Upendra’s Uttama Prajaakeeya Party also contesting in 100+ constituencies but this party is not a force yet in the state. However, people get a chance to watch their favourite star Upendra during these campaigns.

Overall, it is a star studded campaign in Karanataka now.