Ramabanam Movie Review
Ramabanam Movie Review
Final Report: Rama Banam tests audience patience with its insipid,shallow story and terrible direction. High budget allocated by people media factory has gone wasted. Gopichand looks very fit and his styling is good as well. Overall, a bad film !
09:28AM: After 14 Years in Kolkata Vikky returns to home.
09:16AM : Vikky (Gopichand) while in Teenage runs away from home. He joins a don in Kolkata.
9:14AM : Movie opens in Raghudevapuram East Godavari. Jagapatibanu runs a hotel, Gopichand is his brother
Movie Name : Ramabanam
Cast : Gopichand, Nassar, Dimple Hayathi, Jagapathi Babu, Sachin Khedekar and Vennela Kishore
Release Date : 05 May 2023
Cast : Gopichand, Dimple Hayathi
Director : Sriwass
Summary
Reviewer
Krishna
Review Date
Reviewed Item
Ramabanam Movie Review
Author Rating