Are coastal andhra leaders rebelling against Jagan regime ?

To a large extent, with politically motivated cases and arrests, CM Jaganmohan Reddy could successfully create a general feeling of fear and anxiety among not just rival TDP leaders but all sections. After one year of his rule, people no longer look at him as YSR son and they are now seeing Jagan Reddy’s true personality, character and his own style of administration. Some say Jagan Reddy is like five times smarter than his father YSR and, at the same time, five times more complicated than his grandfather Raja Reddy. Whatever, in the present context, by successfully suppressing all forms of dissent, Jagan Reddy is more aggressively pushing forward his ultimate design. This is to turn Andhra Pradesh into his pocket borough with no political, administrative or civic opposition to his command. In this, Jagan Reddy is inching closer to implementing the autocratic Pulivendula model in the state in totality.

The question now is whether Coastal Andhra traditional politicians and people succumb and surrender to the CM’s tactics. Atchannaidu preferred to go to jail rather than join YCP. Congress ex MP Harsha Kumar did not hesitate to go to jail instead of keeping silent on Government’s failures. Mahasena leader Rajesh, who wields influence among Dalit youth in Godavari districts, did not compromise in his anti-Jagan stand despite being jailed. Now, YCP’s own MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju is rebelling despite facing life threats. All this proves that Coastal leaders were also equally filled with a fighting spirit of their own. Out of pride, Kodela Sivaprasada Rao preferred to end his life rather than succumb to political pressure.

Analysts say that YSR has also done caste politics in Coastal Andhra but he never persecuted top leaders from here in their Pulivendula style. But, Jagan Reddy is boldly experimenting this in his own inimitable style. Next one year will tell what turns things will take.