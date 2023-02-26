Is Jagan a graduate, asks TDP leader

TDP leader and party’s candidate for the Graduates MLC candidate, Bhumireddy Rajagopal Reddy, on Sunday asked whether chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is a graduate or not. Speaking to media persons at Kurnool, Rajagopal Reddy wanted to know why Jagan Mohan Reddy did not enroll himself as voter for the graduates constituency in Pulivendula.

Rajagopal Reddy is contesting as TDP candidate for the Kurool, Anantapur, Kadapa graduates constituency MLC election. He said Jagan Mohan Reddy did not register his name as a voter and wondered how he would ask for votes for his party’s candidates.

The TDP leader said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had no faith in democratic process and it was clear by not registering himself as voter for the graduates constituency. A leader should be a role model for the people and he should vote before asking others to vote, the TDP candidate said.

He also said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had passed a resolution in the Assembly for abolition of the Legislative Council. He wondered how Jagan would seek voters for his party candidates for the same Legislative Council, which he wanted to abolish!

Rajagopal Reddy said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had several credits of going back on his promises. He discounted the claims of the YSR Congress leaders that Jagan Mohan Reddy would stand by his word. He wanted to know why Jagan Mohan Reddy was allowing the Legislative Council to continue and why he was seeking votes for his party candidates.

The TDP leader appealed to the voters to realise the double games of Jagan Mohan Reddy and teach him a lesson by defeating the YSR Congress candidates in the graduate constituency elections. He also wanted the people to be ready to defeat Jagan Mohan Reddy and his YSR Congress in the 2024 general elections in the state.

Rajagopal Reddy said that the state would be safe and march towards development only if Chandrababu Naidu is voted to power. He asked the people to rally behind Chandrababu Naidu and bring him back to power in the next elections.