Is Kesineni Nani saying “Tata” to TDP?

Politicians have different ways of saying “Tata bye bye” . Vijayawada MP Kesineni Nani too has his own way of saying “tata TDP.” The MP, who is estranged with the TDP for quite some time, now appears to be planning to say final adieu.

Kesineni Nani is unhappy with Chandrababu for not addressing his grievances. He wants Chandrababu Naidu to take action against the troika of Bonda Uma, Buddha Venkanna and Nagul Meera. He feels that the troika had marred the chance of his daughter Shweta becoming the mayor of Vijayawada by sabotaging the party’s winning chances. To his dismay, Chandrababu is not responding at all, let alone initiate action against the threesome.

Recently, he has written a letter to Chandrababu saying that he and his daughter would not be available for the 2024 elections. He asked the party to look for another candidate. Interestingly, Chandrababu did not respond even to those threats.

So, on Monday, Nani first removed all the posters of the Telugu Desam from his office – the Kesineni Bhavan. All banners and posters of the party were taken off. The cut-outs of Nani with Chandrababu Naidu were also removed. Even inside the Kesineni Bhavan, all the party flags, posts, photographs and cutouts have been removed. Instead of Chandrababu, now a photograph of Kesineni Nani with Ratan Tata adorns the room.

This is Kesineni Nani’s way of saying “bye bye Tata” with a photograph of Ratan Tata.