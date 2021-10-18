Most Eligible Bachelor First weekend worldwide collections – Good

Most Eligible Bachelor has a good first weekend as the film has collected a distributor share of 15 Cr. After a good opening day which is aided by the festival, the film has done well on its second day. But the film has seen a drop on Sunday. Theatrical rights of the film in Telugu States are valued at 19 Cr and worldwide at more than 21 Cr. The film is a breakeven venture for the overseas distributor already. It’s crucial for the film to hold on Monday for a breakeven in Andhra (6 areas).

Below are the area wise 3 Days Shares

Area First weekend worldwide collections Nizam 4.95 Cr Ceeded 2.50 Cr UA 1.61 Cr Guntur 1.04 Cr East 0.75 Cr West 0.63 Cr krishna 0.81 Cr Nellore 0.58 Cr AP/TS 12.87 Cr ROI 0.95 Cr Overseas 1.50 Cr Worldwide 15.32 Cr