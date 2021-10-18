Most Eligible Bachelor First weekend worldwide collections – Good

Most Eligible Bachelor has a good first weekend as the film has collected a distributor share of 15 Cr. After a good opening day which is aided by the festival, the film has done well on its second day. But the film has seen a drop on Sunday. Theatrical rights of the film in Telugu States are valued at 19 Cr and worldwide at more than 21 Cr. The film is a breakeven venture for the overseas distributor already. It’s crucial for the film to hold on Monday for a breakeven in Andhra (6 areas).
Below are the area wise 3 Days Shares
|Area
|First weekend worldwide collections
|Nizam
|4.95 Cr
|Ceeded
|2.50 Cr
|UA
|1.61 Cr
|Guntur
|1.04 Cr
|East
|0.75 Cr
|West
|0.63 Cr
|krishna
|0.81 Cr
|Nellore
|0.58 Cr
|AP/TS
|12.87 Cr
|ROI
|0.95 Cr
|Overseas
|1.50 Cr
|Worldwide
|15.32 Cr