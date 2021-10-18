Most Eligible Bachelor First weekend worldwide collections – Good

By
ramakrishna
-
0

Most Eligible Bachelor has a good first weekend as the film has collected a distributor share of 15 Cr. After a good opening day which is aided by the festival, the film has done well on its second day. But the film has seen a drop on Sunday. Theatrical rights of the film in Telugu States are valued at 19 Cr and worldwide at more than 21 Cr. The film is a breakeven venture for the overseas distributor already. It’s crucial for the film to hold on Monday for a breakeven in Andhra (6 areas).

Below are the area wise 3 Days Shares

AreaFirst weekend worldwide collections
Nizam4.95 Cr
Ceeded 2.50 Cr
UA1.61 Cr
Guntur1.04 Cr
East0.75 Cr
West0.63 Cr
krishna0.81 Cr
Nellore0.58 Cr
AP/TS12.87 Cr
ROI 0.95 Cr
Overseas1.50 Cr
Worldwide15.32 Cr

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here