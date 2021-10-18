Will TS Assembly polls be held along with Gujarat?

Ever since TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao ruled out the possibility of early Assembly polls in Telangana, it created a buzz in political circles that KCR has plans to go for early polls.

This is because there is a strong feeling in political circles that KCR will not do what he says and KCR will not say what he wants to do.

Assembly elections in Telangana are due for December 2023. There is no talk among political parties or leaders in Telangana about early Assembly polls.

At this point, KCR himself raked up early polls issue by giving a statement that there is no plan to dissolve Legislative Assembly and go for early polls.

When there was no plan to go for early polls, why did KCR rake up this issue in the first place? This alone is creating doubts among all parties.

KCR’s statement now triggers speculations that Telangana Assembly polls will be held along with Gujarat Assembly polls in August 2022.

The basis for these speculations is KCR’s frequents trips to Delhi recently and meeting Amit Shah thrice in September.

It is rumoured that KCR requested Amit Shah to cooperate with him to hold early Assembly polls for Telangana along with Gujarat in August 2020 and Amit Shah also agreed to help him.

In return, KCR offered to help BJP in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in March 2022 by making his ‘friendly party’ AIMIM contest all seats in UP and split Minority votes to damage Congress, SP, BSP prospects and benefit BJP.

Political analysts say it is for these reasons that KCR is talking about early Assembly polls on his own.