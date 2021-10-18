Three films of Mahesh Koneru in Troubles

PRO turned producer Mahesh Koneru breathed his last recently and the news left the entire Tollywood in shock. Mahesh Koneru has been away from controversies and is a person who is completely focused on work. There are a lot of speculations about his debts from the past few days. Three films are currently in various stages of production after they are announced. He launched Allari Naresh’s Sabhaku Namaskaram but the shoot is yet to start. He also signed Naga Shaurya’s Police Vaari Hecharika which is in pre-production stage.

A film with Sundeep Kishan which is yet to be titled is half done with the shoot. It is heard that Mahesh Koneru has enough debts because of which no producer is ready to take up and complete Sundeep Kishan’s film along with the other two films. Mahesh Koneru also took advances for the non-theatrical rights of the announced projects. No one is aware of the transactions done for these films. All the three projects are in trouble for now. We have to wait to see if the lead actors take the responsibility and bail out these projects.