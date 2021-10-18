Naga Chaitanya’s Thank You in Reshoot Mode

Akkineni youngster Naga Chaitanya is delighted with the response of his recent offering Love Story. The film is declared as a hit and it collected promising numbers all over. The actor resumed the shoot of his next film Thank You in Hyderabad and the schedule is wrapped up. Vikram Kumar is the director and Rashi Khanna is the leading lady in Thank You. The makers of the film watched the rushes and they were not convinced with the output.

Some of the episodes that are shot in Europe before the second wave of pandemic will be shot again. Vikram Kumar and the film’s DOP PC Sreeram are currently scouting the locations in Russia. The upcoming schedule will commence next month in Russia and the pending portions will be completed in a single schedule. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers and Thank You is aimed for December 2021 release.