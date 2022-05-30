Is Lokesh planning for padayatra?

The success of Mahanadu at Ongole this time had raised the confidence levels of the TDP leaders in the state. The leaders are now in an elated mood and believe that the party would return to power in the 2024 elections if they work a little harder.

The TDP leaders across the state have held press conferences where they displayed the increased confidence levels after the Mahanadu. The leaders asserted that the TDP would return to power in the state with just a little push by the top leadership.

Even the activists are in elated mood with the success of the Mahanadu. The ranks who are down morally with the party’s humiliating defeat in the 2019 elections and the subsequent defeat in the local body elections are now fully recharged.

As the mood of the activists is up, the leadership is planning to sustain the increased confidence levels among the activists. The top leadership is now busy evolving strategy to sustain the upbeat mood among the workers.

One such plan is to make TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh to launch padayatra. Lokesh wants to be in the midst of the people for the next two years. Interestingly, Lokesh too had agreed to undertake the padayatra to be with the people, particularly the party workers.

The party leadership is now working on the schedule and the strategy to be followed for the padayatra. While some of the leaders are of the opinion that Lokesh should tour all the 175 Assembly constituencies in the next two years, some leaders favour a route covering majority Assembly constituencies.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu is also planning for a bus yatra as his son Lokesh takes up padayatra. Naidu wants to engage both the media and the people through these two different programmes for the next two years and win the 2024 elections.

It is to be seen when the TDP would announce the programme and the schedule.