New Wedding venue for Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding

There are strong reports that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are all set to tie the knot on June 9th and the wedding arrangements are made in Tirupathi. The latest update says that the grand wedding ceremony will take place in Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu. Nayanthara and Vignesh are taking their seven years of relationship to the next level this year. The wedding invitation got leaked today. The duo fell in love when they worked together for Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015.

Vignesh Shivan recently directed Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and the film had Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara and Samantha in the lead roles. The film ended up as a decent hit in Tamil. As per the reports, the wedding will have limited guests and Samantha, Vijay Sethupathi, Anirudh Ravichander and Nelson Dilipkumar are expected to attend the wedding from Tamiil film industry. There are reports that Vignesh and Nayanthara will host a lavish wedding reception in Chennai post-wedding.