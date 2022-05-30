Jagan thanks people on completing three years

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy thanked the people of the state for completing three years in office. He tweeted on Monday stating that he had fulfilled 95 per cent of the promises he made during the elections.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said that he could fulfil the promises and live up to the expectations of the people in the last three years. He further claimed that he had introduced several new programmes, which he did not promise and they were all successfully launched.

The chief minister said that he would work further hard in the days to come and would fulfil every promise. He also said that he is ready to serve the people giving them better services. He thanked the people for having given him the opportunity to serve them.

Jagan Mohan Reddy sought the blessings and support of the people for him to serve them in the years to come.

Meanwhile, the ruling YSR Congress leaders have started celebrating three years in power. The leaders have organised events at the party offices across the state to mark the third anniversary of Jagan Mohan Reddy taking oath as chief minister.

The leaders are already going to the people through the Gadapa Gadapaku mana prabhutvam programme and getting feedback from the people on the government’s performance. The leaders, including the ministers and other elected representatives are explaining the government’s welfare programmes being implemented in the last three years.

The chief minister himself had started visiting the districts and addressing public meetings frequently. The SC, ST, BC and Minorities ministers have completed the bus yatra in the state and addressed public meetings to create a positive mood among the people in favour of the government.

It is now to be seen how far the people would welcome the ruling party and bless the chief minister for the 2024 general elections.