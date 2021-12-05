Is national leadership setting things right in AP BJP?

Finally at long last, the national leadership of the BJP has focused on Andhra Pradesh. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has apparently given a dressing down to the AP BJP leaders and asked them to lay more emphasis on building the party organisationally in Andhra Pradesh.

Soon after his Tirupati visit, there are some visible changes in the party’s day-to-day activities. Amit Shah asked the party leadership in Andhra Pradesh not to abandon the Amaravati cause. He told them to focus on the issue and indicated that this could be a potent political weapon to attack the YSRCP. Soon after this, several BJP leaders expressed their solidarity with the yatra and extended support in Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts.

The BjP is also showing a renewed interest in Hindutwa related issues. Amit Shah reportedly asked the state BJP workers as to why the BJP was not doing well in the land of Tirumala Venkateswara. This only indicates that the party could be focusing more on conversion activities and could raise the pro-Hindu issues in the coming days.

More importantly, Amit Shah has reportedly decided to broad-base the party. He has constituted a new core committee of the party giving representation to various sections of the society. Several key leaders, who have joined the BJP from the TDP and the Congress have been included in the core committee. This is being seen as an attempt to seriously rebuild the party in the state. Let’s wait and see if these new moves will breathe life into the party.