Why are TRS leaders worried about using mobile phones these days?

One thing that is worrying the TRS leaders most in the areas where the MLC elections are being held, is how to keep contact with one another. The leaders have been advised not to use mobile phones. The reason? There is a lurking danger of the phone conversations leaked on social media.

The call leak has caused enough damage to the TRS in recent times. Padi Kaushik Reddy’s conversation with a Congress worker, wherein he was heard telling the activist that he would be made the TRS candidate in the Huzurabad bypoll has damaged the TRS irreversibly. Even Dalit Bandhu could not save the party from a certain defeat.

Recently, a similar audio leak of Manakondur MLA Rasamayi Balkishan too leaked. He was heard abusing a local sarpanch on a land related issue. Though it has not caused any damage to Rasamayi, it ended up exposing the shady land dealings the sarpanches and other leaders are entering into. As a result the party leaders are very cagey about talking over mobile phones.

In Karimnagar local bodies MLC elections, former mayor and TRS leader Ravinder Singh has filed his papers as a TRS rebel. Being a senior leader, he has deep roots in the TRS and is able to get inside information from the party. He is also said to be getting several secret phone conversations and is said to be making effective counter moves. Hence the party, it is being reported, has been asked to use the mobile phones for important conversation in both Karimnagar and Adilabad districts.