Is Nishabdham heading for OTT Release?

Anushka’s comeback film Nishabdham was aimed for summer release but it got delayed due to coronavirus lockdown. The film received several offers from OTT platforms as the film has a list of top-rated actors from various languages. The latest update is that the digital rights of Nishabdham are picked up by Amazon Prime for Rs 30 crores. The deal includes the rights for all the Indian languages.

The deal is currently in the final stages and an announcement is expected in the next couple of days. Though the makers have been strict on heading for a theatrical release, the current situations made them rethink about their decision. Nishabdham is made on a budget of Rs 30 crores and the makers are said to have pocketed the same with the digital rights of the film. Hemanth Madhukar directed Nishabdham and Anushka, R Madhavan, Anjali and Shalini Pandey played the lead roles.

People Media Factory, Kona Film Corporation are the producers. The makers will make an official announcement about the same in a couple of days.