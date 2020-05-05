Jagan makes teachers guard wine shops, Pawan fires

AP CM Jagan’s decision of allotting special duty of guarding liquor shops to teachers during Corona crisis is coming under severe criticism from all sections of the society. It is true that teachers are paid by the government and the government has powers to allot them special duties during the holidays. But teacher profession has certain respect in society and allotting certain types of duties are insult to this profession. But Jagan government does not bother about any such sentiments and allotted teachers the duty of guarding liquor shops.

Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan fires on the decision of Jagan and tweeted, ” Don’t bring down the morale of ‘TEACHERS’. I wonder! what if, Late Sri Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan ( Great Guru & Former President of India) would have felt,after reading this news, that AP Govt is forcing ‘teachers to guard liquor shops’ instead of teaching. ”

Even netizens are lambasting the decision of Jagan that is demeaning the profession of teachers. We will have to wait and see whether Jagan changes his decision or not.

