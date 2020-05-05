Jagan Govt fixes July 8 for giving house sites to poor families

The YSR Congress Party Government is going ahead with its welfare programmes regardless of lockdown restrictions and Coronavirus concerns. CM Jaganmohan Reddy has now fixed July 8 as the date for distributing house sites to lakhs of poor families across the state. At a review meeting held at Tadepalli camp office, the CM instructed the officials to complete all the necessary procedures before the day of distribution.

There are many issues arising on this house sites distribution. The Opposition parties have accused the YSRCP of using this land acquisition to pass on huge benefits to its district leaders by buying their lands at inflated prices in the name of poor families house sites distribution. Despite this, the ruling party went ahead and identified for land acquisition. Leveling of the lands also got stuck in controversies.

Now, CM Jagan has told the officials to ensure distribution of house sites to all the eligible poor beneficiaries without any discrimination. Even those eligible poor families who have not voted for YSRCP should be given house sites now. The lists of beneficiaries should be put on notice boards in village secretariat offices in 15 days time.