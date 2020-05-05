Thaman’s name proposed for a top Tamil film?

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo music album has been a sensation and is a smashing hit. The songs crossed the borders and they even impressed the music lovers across the neighboring languages. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo stands as the best work of Thaman to date. The young composer is now busy with a bunch of projects in Telugu. The latest speculation is that Thaman is considered to compose the music for Tamil actor Vijay’s upcoming movie that will be directed by AR Murugadoss.

Thaman scored music for a bunch of Tamil films but he is yet to get an opportunity to work with top actors. Anirudh, GV Prakash Kumar, Ghibran and Imman have been occupying the top slot. Now if the news is true, Thaman will have a golden opportunity to prove his mettle in Tamil and make his place prominent in the list of top Tamil music directors. Vijay’s film with AR Murugadoss is said to be the sequel for Thupaki and is expected to roll this year.