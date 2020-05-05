3 Telugu journalists in Delhi test Covid-19 positive

Three journalists from Telangana based in New Delhi have tested positive for Covid-19. The Telangana government on Tuesday said it had released Rs 12 lakh for testing and treatment of the three, working for a Telugu television channel.

Initially, the government remitted Rs 75,000 in cash for primary contact testing and assured treatment to the media personnel. It later released more funds to Dr Gaurav Uppal, Resident Commissioner of the Telangana Bhavan, for the treatment of the three mediapersons.

Industry Minister K.T. Rama Rao enquired about the positive cases among the Delhi Telugu media and instructed officials to provide them necessary support on behalf of the state government.

Meanwhile, Telangana Media Academy chairman Allam Narayana said it was extending all possible assistance to the journalists, infected while covering the pandemic. Three journalists in Delhi and one in Gadwal district tested coronavirus positive and the academy gave Rs 20,000 each to them.

Narayana said the academy would also give Rs 10,000 each to nine journalists — five in Mahabubnagar district and four in Gadwal — under home quarantine.

He advised journalists to take precautions while discharging their duties. He urged them to maintain social distancing, wash hands frequently, wear masks and use sanitisers.

Several journalists in various parts of the country have tested Covid-19 positive in the past 2-3 weeks. In Mumbai alone, over 50 journalists tested positive last month.

Two journalists in Tamil Nadu were also found infected. A reporter and a sub-editor working for a Tamil news channel tested positive for coronavirus.