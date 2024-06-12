Is NTR’s Devara Preponed?

NTR’s Devara is announced for October 10th release across the globe on the occasion of Dasara holidays. A bunch of films are in the race during the holiday season and there are strong speculations that Devara is pre-poned for September 27th release. Pawan Kalyan’s OG was announced for September 27th and it is now pushed. Dulquer Salman’s Lucky Baskhar is now hitting the screens on the same date. S Naga Vamsi, the producer of Lucky Baskhar acquired the Telugu theatrical rights of Devara for a fancy price.

For now, the team of Devara hasn’t taken any call on preponing the release of the film. The final call would be taken before the release as per the availability of the dates to avoid clash. Devara is a pan-Indian film directed by Koratala Siva and Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts are the producers of Devara. Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan is announced for October 10th release and some other Telugu films are eyeing a Dasara release.